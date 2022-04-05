Back

Diplomatically Incorrect Episode 1: From Kyiv to Vienna

- Tuesday, April 5, 2022 |
Share:

In this inaugural episode, Ambassador Dermer and Michael Makovsky discuss Israel’s position on Ukraine, Zelensky’s speech to the Knesset, and the Iran Deal being negotiated in Vienna.

<iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/6tcZs1pt9wCMaiOEc3T2y1″ width=”100%” height=”232″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>

<iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/6tcZs1pt9wCMaiOEc3T2y1″ width=”100%” height=”232″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>

View on Spotify