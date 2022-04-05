Diplomatically Incorrect Episode 1: From Kyiv to Vienna
In this inaugural episode, Ambassador Dermer and Michael Makovsky discuss Israel’s position on Ukraine, Zelensky’s speech to the Knesset, and the Iran Deal being negotiated in Vienna.
<iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/6tcZs1pt9wCMaiOEc3T2y1″ width=”100%” height=”232″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>
