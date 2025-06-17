Infographic: Severing Iran’s Path to a Nuclear Weapon

Deeply buried Fordow is Iran’s most important known nuclear facility still undamaged by Israeli military action. The site conducts Iran’s highest enrichment, but JINSA’s new infographic shows how Israeli strikes and air dominance effectively cut it off from Iran’s remaining steps to a bomb—for now.

U.S. bunker busters offer the best option to neutralize Fordow, which will still have to be destroyed in the near future to prevent a nuclear Iran. In light of UN inspectors’ serious concerns about Iran’s covert nuclear activities, it is equally important the United States work with Israel to detect and stop a potential “sneak out” to build a nuclear weapon covertly via undeclared sites.

Click here to download the infographic.