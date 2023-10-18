ISRAEL AT WAR: JINSA RESOURCES & EXPERTISE
Swords of Iron Updates:
Natsec Briefs:
Hospital Explosion Latest in String of Hundreds of Hamas and PIJ Misfires
Biden’s October 18 Visit to Israel: An Opportunity to Change Policy on Iran
The Next Unthinkable Attack: Growing Risks of a Third Lebanon War
Webinars:
Op-Eds:
After Barbaric Israel Attack, Biden Must Get Tough and Stop Appeasing Iran
Hamas Ambush of Israel Could Escalate into Regional Conflict Depending on U.S. Response
Press Coverage:
JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky on Iran International
Israeli ground offensive in Gaza could be a ‘bloodbath,’ analysts say
We Will Destroy Every Facility of the Hamas Organization: Former Israel National Security Advisor
Attack Ends Israel’s Hope That Hamas Might Come to Embrace Stability
Israel Might’ve Made a ‘Historic Mistake’ in 2005: Gabriel Noronha
Biden’s Hopes for the Middle East Imperiled by Eruption of Violence