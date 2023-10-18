Back

ISRAEL AT WAR: JINSA RESOURCES & EXPERTISE

- Wednesday, October 18, 2023 |
Swords of Iron Updates:

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/18

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/17

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/16

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/13

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/12

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/11

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/10

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/9

Israel’s Operation Swords of Iron Update 10/8


Natsec Briefs:

Hospital Explosion Latest in String of Hundreds of Hamas and PIJ Misfires

Biden’s October 18 Visit to Israel: An Opportunity to Change Policy on Iran

The Next Unthinkable Attack: Growing Risks of a Third Lebanon War

JINSA Recommendations to Support Israel


Webinars:

Watch Webinar: U.S. Military Response to War in Israel

Watch Webinar: Global Implications of War in Israel

Watch Webinar: Israel At War Update

Watch Webinar: Lessons from Past Gaza Conflicts

Watch Webinar: Israel-Hamas War Update

Watch Webinar: Israel At War – Emergency Webinar Briefing


Op-Eds:

True Allegiances Emerge

After Barbaric Israel Attack, Biden Must Get Tough and Stop Appeasing Iran

Hamas Ambush of Israel Could Escalate into Regional Conflict Depending on U.S. Response


Press Coverage:

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky on Iran International

Israel, U.S. track Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky on I24 News

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky on SKAI TV

Israeli ground offensive in Gaza could be a ‘bloodbath,’ analysts say

How Hamas secretly built a ‘mini-army’ to fight Israel

We Will Destroy Every Facility of the Hamas Organization: Former Israel National Security Advisor

Attack Ends Israel’s Hope That Hamas Might Come to Embrace Stability

Joint Statement from National Jewish Organizations

Israel Might’ve Made a ‘Historic Mistake’ in 2005: Gabriel Noronha

Hamas Launches Military Operation Against Israel

How Hamas duped Israel as it planned devastating attack

Biden’s Hopes for the Middle East Imperiled by Eruption of Violence