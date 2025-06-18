On Wednesday, the military said it had struck overnight a loaded “Emad” missile launcher as it was about to be fired toward Israel. The air force has also been striking daily Iran’s supply of missiles, detection radars and missile batteries, in the wake of Israel’s Thursday night attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and senior leadership.

This aerial control is proving crucial. Iran fired some 200 missiles in four barrages in its first round of attacks against Israel on Friday and Saturday. But between Tuesday and Wednesday, Iran fired 60 missiles at Israel over eight different waves of strikes, at times sending fewer than a dozen at a time, according to estimates by Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

Fewer missiles at a time makes it easier for Israeli air-defense systems to intercept them, according to Israeli officials and air-defense experts. There have been no casualties from missile attacks in Israel since Tuesday, according to Israeli paramedics. Twenty-four Israelis have been killed as a result of Iranian strikes since the current confrontation began.