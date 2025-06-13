JINSA CEO and President Michael Makovsky on New York Post’s Reporter Replay (6.14.25)

JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky discussed, on the New York Post‘s Report Replay series, the historic importance of the current Israeli campaign against Iran.

Makovsky explained that by attacking Iran’s nuclear program, Israel has acted to uphold what five successive American presidents from both parties, including President Trump, have identified as a vital national interest of the United States. Makovsky made the case for why now is the time for Washington to leave the regime in Tehran with no doubt about America’s unwavering support for Israel.