Watch Webinar: FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act: Implications for U.S. Engagement in Middle East

As one of the few “must-pass” bills each year, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) represents a significant opportunity for Congress to shape American national security policy each year.

This year’s bill, which will soon be signed into law, will set the budget and authorize expenditures for the Department of Defense. Importantly, it will also include a key JINSA policy recommendation – now known as the DEFEND Act of 2022 – which requires the Secretary of Defense to create a strategy for integrated air and missile defense in the Middle East. This critical piece of legislation sets the stage for greater regional cooperation, secures U.S. interests, and strengthens the national security of our Middle Eastern partners.

Watch JINSA’s Matt Kenney, Gabriel Noronha, and Morgan Lorraine Viña discuss what this year’s NDAA means for U.S. defense policy toward Israel and the broader Middle East.