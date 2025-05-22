Watch Webinar – Israel at War Update 5/22

After President Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East failed to yield a hostage release deal, Israel escalated its offensive in Gaza. This expanded campaign has involved strikes against nearly 700 terror targets in recent days, the elimination of dozens of Hamas terror operatives, and the start of an extensive ground operation—involving five infantry and armored divisions—throughout the enclave.

However, Israel’s renewed military campaign and the slow pace of aid inflow into Gaza has drawn a new round of condemnation, including from ostensible friends. In a May 19 joint statement, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom threatened “concrete actions” against Israel if it continues its current course. Meanwhile, a White House official told Axios that Trump is “frustrated” with the current state of play in Gaza and wants a rapid end to combat.

To discuss Israel’s expanding Gaza offensive and the international response, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.