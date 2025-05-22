Watch Webinar – Israel at War Update 5/22
After President Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East failed to yield a hostage release deal, Israel escalated its offensive in Gaza. This expanded campaign has involved strikes against nearly 700 terror targets in recent days, the elimination of dozens of Hamas terror operatives, and the start of an extensive ground operation—involving five infantry and armored divisions—throughout the enclave.
However, Israel’s renewed military campaign and the slow pace of aid inflow into Gaza has drawn a new round of condemnation, including from ostensible friends. In a May 19 joint statement, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom threatened “concrete actions” against Israel if it continues its current course. Meanwhile, a White House official told Axios that Trump is “frustrated” with the current state of play in Gaza and wants a rapid end to combat.
To discuss Israel’s expanding Gaza offensive and the international response, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah. The discussion was moderated by JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.
IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror
IDF Major General (ret.) Yaakov Amidror is a Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy Distinguished Fellow. MG Amidror was formerly the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Israel, as well as the head of the National Security Council, from 2011-2013. During his 36-year career in the IDF, MG Amidror served as Commander of IDF Military Colleges, Military Secretary for the Minister of Defense, Director of the Intelligence Analysis Division, and as Intelligence Officer for the Northern Command.
John Hannah
John Hannah is the Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. John served in senior foreign policy positions for both Democratic and Republican administrations, including as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s National Security Advisor from 2005-2009 and as Vice President Cheney’s Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East from 2001-2005. Hannah received his B.A. from Duke University, his J.D. from the Yale Law School, and did graduate work in international relations at Stanford University.
Michael Makovsky, PhD
Michael Makovsky, PhD is President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), which he joined in 2013. A U.S. national security expert, he has worked extensively on U.S. policy toward Iran’s nuclear program, Israel, and the broader Middle East, as well as the intersection of international energy markets and politics with U.S. national security. Makovsky has written articles, op-eds and editorials for various publications on U.S. national security issues primarily involving the Middle East as well as energy markets. He is also author of Churchill’s Promised Land (Yale University Press), a diplomatic-intellectual history of Winston Churchill’s complex relationship with Zionism.