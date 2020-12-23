CPT Jared D. Friedman, USA
GySgt Jamal L. Harris, USMC
CTR1 Andrew J. McCloat, USN
MKCS Kenneth G. Kimball, USCG
SMSgt Manuel J. Herrera, USAF
TSgt Zachery W. Sherwood, USAF (representing USSOCOM)
JINSA would like to thank all of its 2020 MG Sidney Shachnow Grateful Nation Award Ceremony Sponsors:
The Grateful Nation Award, established in 2003, renamed the MG Sidney Shachnow Grateful Nation Award in 2019, is presented annually to six young heroes recognized for having distinguished themselves through superior conduct in the War on Terrorism. Honorees are nominated and selected by their respective service. The honorees come from the enlisted, noncommissioned officer and junior officer ranks. Honorees represent each of the five branches of the U.S. military and the U.S. Special Operations Command.