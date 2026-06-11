“A Completely Reciprocal Partnership”

The defense establishments of the United States and Israel initiated formal discussions in recent days aimed at transforming their longstanding relationship from a traditional military assistance model into a fully reciprocal, technology-driven mutual defense partnership.

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Gen. Charles Wald (U.S. Air Force, ret.), former deputy commander of U.S. European Command and now a distinguished fellow at the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told JNS in recent days, “I think the ideal situation in the Middle East would be the United States and Israel do have a defense pact.”

Israel, he noted, is likely more reluctant to sign on to such a pact because of concerns that it could be used to veto future Israeli action, but he doubted such a scenario would play out.

“I think a stronger defense pact would be a good idea,” Wald said.

He advocated for a multilateral mechanism that would eventually incorporate broader regional partners.

“My vision for the Middle East would be that … there’s a mutual defense pact with all the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries that are friendly with Israel and the United States,” Wald said.

He added that the immediate priority should be establishing a formalized, integrated air defense network involving Israel, the United States and the GCC that would be capable of protecting the region.

Regarding the decision to launch negotiations two years before the expiration of the current memorandum, he connected the timeline directly to domestic political considerations in Washington.

“I think there’s a concern that if the Democrats come into power, which wouldn’t be as likely. So I think they’re trying to do it now before a change of administration, if you will,” Wald said.

Wald also cited initiatives such as the U.S. Golden Dome collaboration, which requires cooperation with Israel, adding, “Israel has a really high capacity for advanced technology and the United States could benefit from that. And so I think the sharing of a technological approach would be a really good idea.”

He characterized this synergy as a powerful force multiplier that leverages shared intellectual and intelligence capital, allowing Israel to serve as a primary regional power center safeguarding American interests while U.S. attention shifts toward the Pacific.

“I think it’d be really in our benefit,” he said, adding that this would enable “a collaborative approach to the Middle East where it wouldn’t have to be the United States always coming over there because the Pacific region bears watching.”

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Read the original article in JNS.