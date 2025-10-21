A New Landscape for U.S.-Middle East Defense Industrial Partnership

Excerpt below:

The Middle East is often written off as a costly distraction from more pressing priorities. But in a global environment that is more complex, demanding and volatile than any point in decades, reenvisioning our Middle East partnerships can reduce burdens on the U.S. and improve our ability to deter or respond to major conflict.

Our regional partners can help resolve the lack of capacity in the collective industrial bases of the U.S. and our allies worldwide. As in World War II and the Cold War, an adequate defense industrial base remains foundational for American strength, leadership and growth.

…