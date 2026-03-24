Additional Marines To Arrive in Iran on Friday

The United States is accelerating the deployment of additional military assets to the Middle East, switching from a limited campaign toward a potentially more sustained and flexible operational posture. This Friday, a reinforcement of 2,200 Marines will be dispatched in the Middle East, augmenting an already significant U.S. presence in the region, which exceeds 50,000 personnel.

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Recent assessments suggest that potential U.S. ground operations in Iran, while technically feasible, would be resource-intensive. According to former CENTCOM commander Gen Joseph Votel, even a limited operation such as seizing Kharg Island would likely require a battalion-sized force of approximately 800–1,000 troops, coupled with sustained logistics, air cover, and force protection.

… From this perspective, the key variable for Washington is time. A prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is not an acceptable scenario. The United States is unlikely to tolerate a situation in which the strait remains effectively blocked for months. The priority for the Trump administration is to stabilize the situation and bring the current phase of operations in the Strait of Hormuz to a close no later than mid-April.



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