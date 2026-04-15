After the Ayatollah: Is This the End of Political Islam?
For almost half a century, the Islamic Republic of Iran has fused revolutionary ideology, clerical authority, and modern statecraft into a system that reshaped the Middle East. With the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the severe damage the Islamic Republic has taken, is the regime’s long shadow finally fading away? In Mosaic‘s April essay, Hussein Aboubakr Mansour argues that it is.
On March 31, Mansour was joined by the Israeli scholar of national security Dan Schueftan and Mosaic‘s editor Jonathan Silver to discuss his thesis.
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour is a Fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).
Dan Schueftan is an Israeli scholar of national security.
Jonathan Silver is an editor for Mosaic.
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Originally published in Mosaic.