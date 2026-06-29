America Has Upended Its Own Order in the Persian Gulf

The Israel-Lebanon agreement at the very least works against the equation established by the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iran and the U.S. As Hussein Aboubakr Mansour observes, this equation is as disturbing to Gulf governments as it is to Jerusalem:

If Tehran can compel American pressure on Israel to cease operations against Hizballah as a condition of a ceasefire with the United States, then the proxy network that directly threatens Gulf security—not only Hizballah in Lebanon but the Houthis in Yemen and the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq—has been validated as a going concern. Iran’s success in including Lebanon in the MOU suggests that Tehran has no intention of resetting or reducing its regional ambitions, and this is among the principal concerns of Arab states evaluating the MOU’s long-term implications…

Hussein Aboubakr Mansour is a Fellow with the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).