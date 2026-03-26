Former Israeli National Security Council Head: “The Striking Iran Taboo Has Ended”

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror told Israel’s Galei Tzahal radio station, “We dealt a very strong blow on all fronts – Hezbollah is left with about 25 percent of its strength, Hamas is no longer a threat to Israel, and Iran is dealing with a severe blow. But it is not complete: there is enriched uranium, Hezbollah is not disarmed, and Hamas needs to disarm. This is a long war, and the question is how long can we pull it off in the face of the world.”

Amidror stated, “Iran is neither Hamas nor Hezbollah, and it is 60 times larger than the State of Israel with 92 million inhabitants. The goal is to prevent nuclear capability and missiles. If they try to rebuild those programs, we will have to attack again. But the taboo has been broken: we have proven that our Air Force can get there and return.”

He added that “now, we have to make sure that our achievements are preserved for many, many years. Every day that passes works in our favor – 500 planes operate day and night, destroying many targets in Iran.”



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Originally published in Galei Tzahal.