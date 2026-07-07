An African Country is Currently Building a Secret Military Base For Israel and the United States

Israel is intending to establish a forward post in Somilaland, along the Gulf of Aden, which is close to the Yemeni coast where the Houthis operate.

Although both Israel and Somaliland have denied the existence of a defense agreement, cooperation on the ground has already begun. Senior intelligence officers from Somaliland have secretly traveled to Tel Aviv for training, while Israeli military delegations have visited Hargeisa, the Somaliland capital, as well as the coastal city of Berbera.

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At the same time, General Frank McKenzie, former commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), argued last week during a webinar that the United States should relocate its bases in the Persian Gulf to other nations in order to better protect Americna military assets from Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones.

General McKenzie expressed his opinion on the current U.S. regional force configuration in a recent panel discussion hosted by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA). He stated in the JINSA webinar that “no one in their right mind would place CENTCOM’s forward headquarters about 100 miles from Iran, but that is the reality,” referring to the Al-Udeid military base in Qatar that is used by United States Central Command (CENTCOM).