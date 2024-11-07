U.S.-Israel Arms Transfer Infographic

Recent U.S. decisions to withhold certain arms transfers to Israel, resume others, and the inconsistent reporting around those decisions highlight the challenges of accounting for vital resupplies to help Israel wage an unexpected, prolonged, multifront, munitions-intensive conflict. JINSA has produced an infographic detailing publicly-listed U.S. military assistance to Israel since October 7, including withheld supplies. Because arms deliveries are not publicly disclosed, it is difficult to assess exactly which supplies the United States agreed to send since October 7, versus sales that were contracted before that date and delivered afterward – nor is this list likely to be exhaustive, given backlogged and incomplete reporting of agreed arms transfers by the Pentagon.