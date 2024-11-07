U.S.-Israel Arms Transfer Infographic
- Thursday, November 7, 2024
|
Recent U.S. decisions to withhold certain arms transfers to Israel, resume others, and the inconsistent reporting around those decisions highlight the challenges of accounting for vital resupplies to help Israel wage an unexpected, prolonged, multifront, munitions-intensive conflict. JINSA has produced an infographic detailing publicly-listed U.S. military assistance to Israel since October 7, including withheld supplies. Because arms deliveries are not publicly disclosed, it is difficult to assess exactly which supplies the United States agreed to send since October 7, versus sales that were contracted before that date and delivered afterward – nor is this list likely to be exhaustive, given backlogged and incomplete reporting of agreed arms transfers by the Pentagon.
Transfer Reportedly Suspended
Transfer Reportedly Slowed
Supply Chain Delays
Expedited Delivery Requested
|
|Weapon Type
|Quantity of Weapons and Supplies
|Value of Weapons
|MO/YR Requested
|MO/YR Appropriated
|MO/YR Approved
|Delivered
|
|AGM-114 Hellfire-2 Missiles and Precision Guided Munitions
|3,000 Missiles Delivered and Thousands Awaiting Delivery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM)
|30 Missiles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Apache Attack Helicopters*
|12 Helicopters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Armored Vehicles, Armaments, Personal Protective Equipment, Medical Supplies, and Ammunition
|10,000 Tons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Artillery Ammunition and Ancillaries: M107 155mm
|4,792 Rounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Artillery Ammunition: M795 155mm
|52,229 Rounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bomb Live Unit (BLU)-109 Bombs: 2,000-lb
|100 Bombs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cannon Ammunition: 30mm
|36,000 Rounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cargo Trucks
|Undisclosed Number of Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D9 Tractors*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colt M16, M4, and MK18 Rifles
|44,000 Rifles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colt M4A1 Carbines, Suppressors, and Flash Suppressors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F-15 Tactical Fighter Aircraft
|≤50 Aircraft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F-35A Multirole Combat Aircraft
|25 Aircraft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heavy-Duty Tank Trailers
|Undisclosed Number of Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi- Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) M830A1 120mm Tank Cartridges and Related Equipment
|13,981 Rounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Iron Dome Missile Defense System
|2 Batteries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024: Iron Dome and David’s Sling Systems, and Iron Beam Development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM)
|3,000 Rounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|JP-8 Jet Fuel
|41,227,000 kg
|
|
|
|
|12/23
|
|M141 Bunker-Buster Ammunition
|≥1,800 Rounds Delivered of 3,000 Requested
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M4 Propelling Charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mortar Ammunition: M933A1 120mm HE Mortar Cartridges
|50,400 Charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Night-Vision Devices
|3,500 Devices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|XIO Series Drones
|100+ Drones
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Small Diameter Bombs (SDB): Various Types
|2,600 Bombs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Switchblade 600 Drones
|200 Drones
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tactical Vehicles
|Undisclosed Number of Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tamir Interceptors for Iron Dome
|Undisclosed Number of Rounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tank Ammunition: M830A1 120mm/M1147 120mm
|32,739 Rounds Delivered and an Undisclosed Number of Additional Rounds Awaiting Transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unguided Bombs: MK82 500-lb
|14,000 Bombs Delivered and ≥1,800 Bombs Awaiting Transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unguided Bombs: MK83 1,000-lb
|Thousands of Bombs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unguided Bombs: MK84 2,000-lb
|14,000 Bombs Delivered and ≥1,800 Bombs Awaiting Transfer
|
|
|
|
|