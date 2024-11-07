Back

U.S.-Israel Arms Transfer Infographic

- Thursday, November 7, 2024 |
Share:

Recent U.S. decisions to withhold certain arms transfers to Israel, resume others, and the inconsistent reporting around those decisions highlight the challenges of accounting for vital resupplies to help Israel wage an unexpected, prolonged, multifront, munitions-intensive conflict. JINSA has produced an infographic detailing publicly-listed U.S. military assistance to Israel since October 7, including withheld supplies. Because arms deliveries are not publicly disclosed, it is difficult to assess exactly which supplies the United States agreed to send since October 7, versus sales that were contracted before that date and delivered afterward – nor is this list likely to be exhaustive, given backlogged and incomplete reporting of agreed arms transfers by the Pentagon.


Transfer Reportedly Suspended

Transfer Reportedly Slowed

Supply Chain Delays

Expedited Delivery Requested
Weapon Type Quantity of Weapons and Supplies Value of Weapons MO/YR Requested MO/YR Appropriated MO/YR Approved Delivered
Icon AGM-114 Hellfire-2 Missiles and Precision Guided Munitions 3,000 Missiles Delivered and Thousands Awaiting Delivery
$147.5 Million
Yes
Icon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) 30 Missiles
$102.5 Million
08/24
Icon Apache Attack Helicopters* 12 Helicopters
12/23
Icon Armored Vehicles, Armaments, Personal Protective Equipment, Medical Supplies, and Ammunition 10,000 Tons
Through 12/23
Icon Artillery Ammunition and Ancillaries: M107 155mm 4,792 Rounds
12/23
Icon Artillery Ammunition: M795 155mm 52,229 Rounds
12/23
Icon Bomb Live Unit (BLU)-109 Bombs: 2,000-lb 100 Bombs
Yes
Icon Cannon Ammunition: 30mm 36,000 Rounds
Yes
Icon Cargo Trucks Undisclosed Number of Vehicles
$583.1 Million
08/24
Icon D9 Tractors*
12/23
Icon Colt M16, M4, and MK18 Rifles 44,000 Rifles
$34 Million
11/23
Yes
Icon Colt M4A1 Carbines, Suppressors, and Flash Suppressors
$26.675 Million
05/24
Icon F-15 Tactical Fighter Aircraft ≤50 Aircraft
$18.82 Billion
08/24
Icon F-35A Multirole Combat Aircraft 25 Aircraft
Yes
Icon Heavy-Duty Tank Trailers Undisclosed Number of Vehicles
$164.6 Million
09/24
Icon High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi- Purpose with Tracer (MPAT) M830A1 120mm Tank Cartridges and Related Equipment 13,981 Rounds
$106. 5 Million
12/23
Icon Iron Dome Missile Defense System 2 Batteries
Yes
Icon Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024: Iron Dome and David’s Sling Systems, and Iron Beam Development
$14.1 Billion
04/24
Icon Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) 3,000 Rounds
Yes
Icon JP-8 Jet Fuel 41,227,000 kg 12/23
Icon M141 Bunker-Buster Ammunition ≥1,800 Rounds Delivered of 3,000 Requested
Yes
Icon M4 Propelling Charges
12/23
Icon Mortar Ammunition: M933A1 120mm HE Mortar Cartridges 50,400 Charges
$61.1 Million
08/24
Icon Night-Vision Devices 3,500 Devices
Yes
Icon XIO Series Drones 100+ Drones
Yes
Icon Small Diameter Bombs (SDB): Various Types 2,600 Bombs
Yes
Icon Switchblade 600 Drones 200 Drones
10/23
Icon Tactical Vehicles Undisclosed Number of Vehicles
$500 Million
05/24
Icon Tamir Interceptors for Iron Dome Undisclosed Number of Rounds
Yes
Icon Tank Ammunition: M830A1 120mm/M1147 120mm 32,739 Rounds Delivered and an Undisclosed Number of Additional Rounds Awaiting Transfer
$774 Million
05/24
Icon Unguided Bombs: MK82 500-lb 14,000 Bombs Delivered and ≥1,800 Bombs Awaiting Transfer
06/23
Yes
Icon Unguided Bombs: MK83 1,000-lb Thousands of Bombs
Icon Unguided Bombs: MK84 2,000-lb 14,000 Bombs Delivered and ≥1,800 Bombs Awaiting Transfer
Yes
Yes