Infographic: Western Reactions to the ICC’s Arrest Warrants



On November 21, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. They now risk being detained if they travel to any of the 121 countries that signed the Rome Statute and are parties to the Court. These warrants will have serious and wide-ranging repercussions for Israel, significantly impeding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s ability to travel abroad and damaging global perceptions of Israel’s legitimacy. They also set a dangerous precedent that could endanger U.S. troops and officials.

U.S. elected officials from both parties have reacted strongly—both condemning the legality of the Court’s decision and demanding that other countries refuse to enforce the ICC’s dangerous warrants. Already some states have announced their willingness to act on the warrants while others have only stated that they abide by ICC decisions, while seemingly hedging on whether they would actually arrest Israeli leaders. JINSA has compiled the below tracker overviewing Rome Statue parties’ public comments on the ruling. It will be updated as additional countries clarify their positions.





Will Enforce Warrants

Ambiguous Position on Warrants

Will Not Enforce Warrants