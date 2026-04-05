Behold, the ‘Experts’ in Media and Academia Who Insist Iran Is Winning

For those wondering whether America is winning in Iran, most current assessments pale in relevance to William Shakespeare’s Henry V. Toward the end of the play, the English king tallies the mind-boggling French losses at the 1415 Battle of Agincourt. In the end, they number more than 10,000, a “royal fellowship of death”—with the English losing a mere 29. While these numbers are a literary exaggeration, the historical record confirms that the English won big at Agincourt. And they won because very few of their soldiers were killed, in sharp contrast to the enemy. “Was ever known so great and little loss?” asks Henry.

Today, if you were to consult much of the media, you would get the impression that Iran is handing America a humiliating defeat.

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The problem is, none of this has actually happened: The Israeli, Arab, and American interception rate on Iranian missiles hovers around 90 percent. The U.S.’s Gulf allies have not capitulated to Iranian pressure and are reportedly as dedicated as Washington is to keeping the war going. The U.S. economy added 178,000 jobs in March, exceeding expectations. The Iranian “upper hand” is a rhetorical invention, unless one thinks it’s worth a country losing its largest natural gas field, generations of senior military leadership, and perhaps as many as 7,000 security personnel in order to inflict such mild losses on its enemies.