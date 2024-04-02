The Biden administration is pressing Congress to approve a plan to sell $18 billion worth of F-15 fighter jets to Israel, as President Biden resists calls to limit U.S. arms sales to Israel over its military offensive in Gaza.

The State Department recently sent an informal notice to two congressional committees to start a legislative review process for the order, a first step toward the department’s giving formal authorization for the transfer of up to 50 of the planes.

The F-15 order was reported earlier by Politico and CNN and confirmed by two U.S. officials. The deal, which would be one of the largest U.S. arms sales to Israel in years, would also include munitions, training and other support.

Although the United States has expedited some arms for Israel’s current campaign against Hamas, the F-15s would not be delivered for at least five years, the U.S. officials said.

With a top speed of nearly 2,000 miles per hour, the F-15 is capable of both air-to-air combat and bombing targets on the ground. While Israel has used the F-15s it already owns to strike Gaza, its request for the planes appears to reflect longer-term concern about regional threats, including from Lebanon-based Hezbollah, Iran-backed militias in Syria, and Iran itself. The Israel Defense Forces would probably employ F-15s in any potential attack on Iran’s nuclear program. Israeli officials have also told their U.S. counterparts that Israel is about to place a new order for F-35 jets, a U.S. official said. The United States steadily delivers weapons to Israel as part of a 10-year agreement to provide $3.8 billion in annual military aid that the Obama administration finalized in 2016. Many arms orders placed since then and that are being filled now have already been approved by Congress. But the Biden administration has also rushed two new emergency shipments of weapons to Israel totaling more than $250 million since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel by Hamas, bypassing congressional approval on the grounds that the arms, mainly artillery and tank ammunition, were needed immediately. And if Israel’s orders do not meet a certain dollar threshold, then the administration does not need to notify Congress or get its approval. So some orders placed since Oct. 7, perhaps dozens or more, have not been publicly disclosed, U.S. officials said.