PRESS RELEASE: Biden Must Sanction Rogue ICC Leaders or Americans Will Be Next

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 21, 2024

Washington, DC – The following is a statement from Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, on the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza:

“The ICC’s arrest warrants against Israel’s Prime Minister and former Defense Minister are a dangerous and illegal sham that punishes law-abiding officials defending Israel against an onslaught of terrorists who follow no law whatsoever.

“These arrest warrants are illegal under the Rome Statute, the international treaty that set up the ICC.

“Americans will likely be the next targets of this rogue court unless firm action is taken. The Biden administration must immediately sanction the leaders of the ICC and work to dismantle it.”