Biden Warned That Deploying Marines to Deter Iran Risks Standoff

“This is an exceptionally complex issue,” former Marine Lt. Gen. Dave Beydler told reporters and analysts Tuesday. “The Iranians are very good at making this difficult, if not deadly, in the region.”

Beydler, who previously commanded all Marines in the region, spoke at an event organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America at a time the White House is reportedly considering following through on preparations to embark the armed troops aboard ships as they transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports emerged earlier this month that the Pentagon had deployed a specially trained unit of roughly 100 Marine Corps and Navy personnel to the region to finalize training and preparations for the new, and in some ways, unprecedented mission. The Marines, part of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, joined the three-ship Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and were staging in Bahrain, USNI News reports . From there, they were preparing to break into teams of 15-19 to thwart attempts by the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to harass or even attempt to seize merchant vessels.

It remains unclear how many ships the Marines would board to support and which countries would request the additional defenses.

The Pentagon confirmed the deployment to the region earlier this month but would not comment on specific plans for the troops.

“I don’t have any announcements to make regarding any force posture changes,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Aug. 3, citing the units as well as the deployment of several kinds of fighter jets and attack aircraft to support them. He declined to offer any other specifics, saying, “As it pertains to that particular reporting, I don’t have anything to provide.”

Beydler on Wednesday said that Marines routinely train for similar missions but noted the rarity of preparing for potential confrontations with Iranian forces over civilian vessels. And merely deploying them to the region amid reports of their intended use could prove enough to contain Iran’s aggression.

“Merely saying it will lend itself to deterrence, I believe. It’s not unlike the air marshal program, if you will – if you don’t know where the Marines are, you may be reluctant to do anything in the region where you may encounter Marines,” he said. “When you say, ‘Marines,’ there is a threat that comes with that. When we say we’re going to embark Marines, we mean business. And I think people take that to heart around the region and around the globe.”

Iran, for the moment, however, appears undeterred. Earlier this month its chief diplomat said that the region does not need “foreigners” to provide security. On Aug. 3 the Revolutionary Guard launched a surprise drill on a series of disputed islands in the Gulf involving small fast boats – its preferred method for harassing ships in the region – as well as paratroopers and missile units.