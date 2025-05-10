JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal on NewsNation Live (5.10.25)

JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal joined NewsNation on May 10 to analyze a series of fast-moving events with major geopolitical consequences. Misztal discussed renewed India-Pakistan skirmishes over the disputed Kashmir region and implications for global trade, the current status of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, the stalling and thus far unproductive Ukraine-Russia negotiations, Russia’s likely approach to further deliberations over Ukraine, and President Trump’s upcoming visit to the Middle East.