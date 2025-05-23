‘Climate of Hate’ For Jews Has Been ‘Tolerated’: Makovsky

The president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America has condemned what he believes is a “climate of hate” against Jews existing in the United States.

Michael Makovsky joined “NewsNation Now” to discuss the killing of two Israeli Embassy workers in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

“My gut reaction … there’s a climate of hate, and that’s been tolerated for far too long in this country,” Makovsky said.

Makovsky criticized the Democratic Party and sections of the media for not denouncing a climate of antisemitism strongly enough.

“Obviously, the campuses have not just been tolerating, but the professors and the administrators seem to really [be] part of it,” he said.

“We all know that if these demonstrators, over the last year and a half, were wearing white hoods and railing against various minorities of color, there would have been a different reaction.”