Conceptual Revolution Needed for Israel’s Border Security

The IDF is gradually shaping a new security reality on the northern border. No longer is it a “security strip” in the narrow, tactical sense, but a broader concept: a security space. This space does not mean static defense alone, but a multidimensional, deep, and ongoing presence, of an offensive and decisive nature, against Hezbollah and against future threats in the northern arena.

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The Nagel Committee, which examined the defense budget and dealt with technological and budgetary aspects, JINSA Distinguished Fellow Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror attempted to lay such a conceptual foundation. No longer is technology its own concept, but a concept that directs force building, budget, and innovation. It represents not just thinking from a budgetary perspective (how much does it cost us), but an opportunity for updated operational thinking.