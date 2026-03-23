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Conceptual Revolution Needed for Israel’s Border Security

Makor Rishon - Sunday, March 22, 2026 by Effi Eitam and |
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The IDF is gradually shaping a new security reality on the northern border. No longer is it a “security strip” in the narrow, tactical sense, but a broader concept: a security space. This space does not mean static defense alone, but a multidimensional, deep, and ongoing presence, of an offensive and decisive nature, against Hezbollah and against future threats in the northern arena.

The Nagel Committee, which examined the defense budget and dealt with technological and budgetary aspects, JINSA Distinguished Fellow Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror attempted to lay such a conceptual foundation. No longer is technology its own concept, but a concept that directs force building, budget, and innovation. It represents not just thinking from a budgetary perspective (how much does it cost us), but an opportunity for updated operational thinking. 

Read the full article in Makor Rishon.