Conversation with Czech National Security Advisor Tomas Pojar

On January 23, JINSA hosted an exclusive conversation with Amb. Tomáš Pojar, National Security Advisor to the Government of the Czech Republic. JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD moderated the conversation with Amb. Pojar about the importance of working with the new Trump administration, the Ukraine war, the Czech Republic’s philosemitism amid rising antisemitism in Europe, and the country’s strong connections with Israel.

The Czech Republic is a valuable ally of the United States, strong proponent of European security, a major contributor to Ukraine’s defense, as well as a strong supporter of Israel. In 2024, as part of JINSA’s Benjamin Gettler International Policy Trip, JINSA brought a delegation of senior retired U.S. and Israeli generals and JINSA supporters to Prague to meet with and learn from senior Czech officials, and to deepen Czech ties with the United States and Israel.

Amb. Tomáš Pojar is a Czech diplomat, security and European affairs analyst, and academic. In January 2023, he became the first-ever National Security Advisor to the Government of the Czech Republic. Between 2010 and 2014, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Israel. Prior to that, Pojar held various high-level positions at the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Deputy Minister for Security and EU Affairs, and for Bilateral Relations (with European States). Between 1997 and 2005, he led the non-governmental organization People in Need. He studied political science at the Faculty of Social Sciences of Charles University, and diplomacy and strategy, and counter-terrorism studies at IDC Herzliya.