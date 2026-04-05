Crashes, Ejections and a Frantic Search for a Missing Airman in Iran

As the gray F-15E streaked across the sky over southwestern Iran, a projectile slammed into the 19-ton warplane, sending it to the ground.

That one act set off a chain of events that led to one of the most complex search-and-rescue efforts for the U.S. Air Force in enemy territory in decades. It also raises questions about claims made by administration officials that it has “complete control” of Iranian airspace, and showed Iran could still take down sophisticated aircraft.

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“Air superiority doesn’t mean invulnerability or immunity from attack,” said Dave Deptula, a retired Air Force lieutenant general who helped direct attacks during the 1991 Desert Storm campaign. “It means the ability to operate where and when you choose, in selective times and places without prohibitive interference.”