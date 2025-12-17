Dangerous Anti-Israel Slogans Are “Radicalizing Our Society” | JINSA’s Ari Cicurel on Fox 5 DC

JINSA Associate Director of Foreign Policy Ari Cicurel joined Fox 5 DC’s “The Final 5 with Jim Lokay” to offer his perspective on this past weekend’s deadly attack on an Australian Chanukah celebration and the rising wave of global antisemitism.

Cicurel noted that protests under the guise of anti-Israel activity has filtered into overt antisemitism targeting Jewish temples. Cicurel observed that “pervasive use of language like ‘globalize the intifada’ and ‘from the river to the sea’ has normalized antisemitism,” and that the widespread adoption of such slogans is increasingly “radicalizing our society” across the West, with tragic results.