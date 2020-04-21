Defense News Quotes JINSA Board of Advisors Member Gen Hawk Carlisle on the Defense Industrial Base/COVID-19

COVID closed Mexican factories that supply US defense industry. The Pentagon wants them opened.

By Joe Gould

WASHINGTON ― Factory closures in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic are hurting U.S. defense firms, and the Pentagon is urging America’s neighbor to the south to reopen vital suppliers.

Because Mexico has not designated its aerospace and defense sector as essential, it’s disrupting the supply chain for the American defense industrial base, particularly aircraft manufacturers. Though little known, Mexico’s defense exports to the U.S. and beyond grew mightily over the last 15 years as defense firms large and small opened production facilities there.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Monday, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said she discussed the problem with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau. She was planning a letter to Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, she said, to ask that he, “help reopen international suppliers there.

“These companies are especially important for our U.S. airframe production.”

The pandemic has raised broader questions about America’s dependence on global supply chains, particularly its reliance on China for key medicines and supplies. A Pentagon task force set up to monitor COVID-19′s impact on military suppliers found “several pockets of closure” linked to “international dependencies,” Lord said.

“Mexico right now is somewhat problematical for us but we’re working through our embassy, and then there are pockets in India as well,” Lord said.

More broadly, only small fractions of the Pentagon’s suppliers in the U.S. have closed due to the new coronavirus and distancing measures imposed to fights its spread, but the aviation, shipbuilding and small space launch subsectors have been hardest hit by disruptions from the virus, Lord said.

The Pentagon is using $250 million from last month’s emergency stimulus funding to bolster defense firms, and it will funnel another $750 million to medical resources.

The Defense Department is also working with the White House budget office to request “billions and billions” of dollars in future fiscal packages to cover schedule delays, accelerated progress payments and other costs, Lord said.