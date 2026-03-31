Deploying Forces To Middle East ‘Sends Message’ To Iran, Says Ex-U.S. General

Iran is using tactical delay as a strategy in talks to end US and Israeli strikes that have decimated Tehran’s military capabilities amid a continued buildup of US forces in the Middle East, JINSA Generals & Admirals Program participant retired US Army General Joseph L. Votel — who led US Central Command from 2016 to 2019 — told RFE/RL in an interview on March 30.

Votel outlined the risks of escalation in the conflict and warned that without a political settlement to keep Iran from blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a prolonged international military presence might be required to keep the key oil and gas transit route open.

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RFE/RL: The United States is increasing its military presence in the region. Does this buildup suggest something beyond negotiation tactics?

Votel: You have to recognize, first and foremost, that part of the purpose of those deployments is a messaging to the Iranians.

This is also about making sure we can provide the maximum amount of options for our military leaders and our civilian leaders, so that, if the president decides something, he has an array of forces from which his military commanders can devise courses of action and approaches that he might approve.

Those two things — the messaging aspect and providing flexibility — are very, very important. And I think that is probably the most important thing these forces are doing right now. Certainly they can do other things, like going to Kharg Island or other actions, for example. But this messaging and being able to provide a lot of options for our leaders are two of the primary things we’re doing right now.

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RFE/RL: What about Iran’s leadership? We’re hearing increasing discussion in Washington about potential interlocutors within Iran’s current leadership, including parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. Does this suggest the United States is preparing to engage with elements of the existing regime rather than seeking its replacement?

Votel: What is likely, and what the United States government is beginning to appreciate, is that there will be some form of the regime that remains in place.

Our hope is there will be a leader who exhibits a level of pragmatism that we can work with to move this situation in a more positive direction and stop the fighting.

My concern is that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) leadership appears to have very heavy influence, which means there are significant hard-liners still associated with the government. That may make it more difficult.

It’s also important to recognize there is no apparent opposition force ready to take over. The regime is the regime, and we are going to have to deal with it as we move forward.

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