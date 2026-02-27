Despite Overwhelming U.S. Military Might, Iran Campaign Would Pose Complex Challenges

With a massive U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, and prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough looking fairly grim, an American operation against Iran might finally be around the corner.

…

The U.S. has flooded the Middle East with fighter jets, carrier groups and other firepower in recent weeks, but the contours of what a U.S. military campaign might look like — from a shock-and-awe-type display of might to strategic strikes or even just taking symbolic action — remains opaque.

At least one type of offensive can already be ruled out, though.

“I don’t see the United States invading on the ground in Iran to change the regime,” said Gen. Charles Wald (ret.), former deputy commander of US European Command and currently a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. “That’s not going to happen.”

…

If Iran did manage to inflict casualties on US sailors or pilots, and especially if it succeeds in sinking a ship, it could cause American domestic support for the campaign to plummet.

“If a ship does get sunk,” Wald said, “there’s going to be some blowback from both his party and other people.”

…

Originally published in the Times of Israel.