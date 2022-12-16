Episode 18 – Heroes & Challenges: Israel’s War of Independence, U.S.-Saudi Ties, Israeli Judicial Reform, Confronting Anti-Semitism

Thanks to generous supporters like you, America is safer, Israel is safer, and the bilateral relationship is stronger than ever.
As we come to the end of 2022, we hope you will consider making a special, one-time end-of-year donation to help us carry our momentum into 2023.
Ambassador Ron Dermer and Dr. Michael Makovsky discuss the unsung heroes who supported Israel during its War of Independence, Prime Minister Netanyahu promoting the importance of a strong U.S.-Saudi relationship, the path to Israeli judicial reform, and growing antisemitism in the U.S.