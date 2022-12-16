Click Here
Back

Episode 18 – Heroes & Challenges: Israel’s War of Independence, U.S.-Saudi Ties, Israeli Judicial Reform, Confronting Anti-Semitism

- Friday, December 16, 2022 |
Share:

Ambassador Ron Dermer and Dr. Michael Makovsky discuss the unsung heroes who supported Israel during its War of Independence, Prime Minister Netanyahu promoting the importance of a strong U.S.-Saudi relationship, the path to Israeli judicial reform, and growing antisemitism in the U.S.

Listen on Spotify