‘Endless Wars’ and Political Warfare

The coronavirus pandemic is altering every aspect of American life, including the United States’s relationship with the rest of the world. Leaders in both parties were already looking to wind down “endless wars.” After decades of successive wars in the Middle East, the desire to withdraw is not surprising. However, Russia and Iran continue to advance their interests regardless of American desires. The United States has enduring interests in the Middle East and cannot afford to disengage entirely from the region. Shifting from conventional warfare to political warfare may allow the U.S. to check the advances of adversaries without large deployments…Click here to read more.

Ari Cicurel is a senior policy analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy.



Originally published in The Hill