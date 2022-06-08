Enough of the ‘Tenuous’ Iran Nuclear Deal — It’s Time for Plan B

“Tenuous at best,” is how Iran envoy Robert Malley described to the Senate the prospects for resuming stalemated talks with Iran. Yet, against all evidence to the contrary, the Biden administration clings forlornly to the hope of a new nuclear deal. It is beyond time to move on.

The administration’s intent to rejoin the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, and use this to pursue a “longer, stronger” follow-on accord, would produce, at this juncture, only a shorter and weaker agreement and give Tehran a financial windfall…

Ambassador Eric Edelman is a former U.S. undersecretary of Defense for Policy. Gen. Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), served as the deputy commander of U.S. European Command. They co-chair the Iran Policy Project at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).