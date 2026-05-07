Ex-Adm. Harward to Newsmax: Iran Asset Deal Could Backfire

Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward warned Thursday on Newsmax that unfreezing Iranian assets as part of a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could hand Tehran a victory while creating long-term problems for the U.S. and its allies.

Appearing on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren,” the former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command said President Donald Trump appears focused on two urgent goals: restoring the flow of global commerce and stopping Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

“The president wants to get the flow of commerce going and, more importantly, he wants to stop the nuclear weapons program,” Harward said. “And so, he’s looking to achieve those two goals.”

Host Greta Van Susteren raised concerns about proposals for a 30-day negotiation period involving frozen Iranian assets, noting Tehran may have $100 billion to $120 billion held around the world.

She compared the idea to the Obama-era nuclear deal in 2015, arguing the regime used unfrozen money at that time to support terror proxy groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

“So, I don’t know how good a deal this could ever be by handing cash to Iran,” Van Susteren said.

Harward said he shared her concern, even as he acknowledged the administration may view sanctions relief or asset access as part of a broader effort to get Iran to reopen the critical shipping lane and curb its nuclear ambitions.

“I, with you, think that could end up representing long-term problems because then you empower the regime,” he said. “They walk away winning the negotiation, so to speak, and can move on with their long-term objectives.”

Harward said Iran’s long-term goals are not limited to the Strait of Hormuz or nuclear weapons.

“[It’s] not only the nukes and not only the strait, but exporting the Islamic revolution,” he said.

The retired Navy SEAL said Trump may believe he can still strike a tactical deal while pursuing a longer-term campaign to weaken Iran through asymmetric pressure.

“Now, if the president thinks he can make that deal and still go after them asymmetrically, a longer campaign where he’s weakened them but can undermine them in the longer run, maybe that’s part of his strategy,” Harward said.

But he warned that such a strategy would require a sustained U.S. commitment beyond Trump’s administration.

“That would have to be dependent on that strategy carrying on through administrations,” Harward said. “And the U.S. does not have a good track record of doing that.”

Read the original article on Newsmax.