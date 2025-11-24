Ex-General Says Saudis Unlikely To Leak F-35 Tech, But China ‘Could Exploit Through Intel’

China’s aggressive campaign to steal American military technology is emerging as a central concern in the debate over whether the United States should sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, according to experts and retired senior military commanders.

(Ret.) Gen. Charles Wald, a former U.S. Air Force officer and former deputy commander of EUCOM, said the United States had already rejected the United Arab Emirates and Turkey due to concerns about Chinese technology exploitation.

“We told Turkey they’re not going to get the F-35. We told the UAE they’re not going to get it because there’s concern that there could be a transfer of technology to China,” Wald said. “That would probably be the biggest issue with Saudi Arabia getting the F-35 … Not because they would give it to the Chinese. Because the Chinese could exploit through intel, getting capability off that, but I’m not as worried as some,” Wald said during a briefing at JINSA this week.



(Ret.) Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said the United States uses foreign military sales monitoring protocols to reduce risk, but the protections are not perfect.

“One of the things that we do through foreign military sales is end-use case monitoring protocol,” Ashley said. “We watch very closely how these kinds of advanced systems are used … but they’re not absolute,” he told journalists during the JINSA briefing.

