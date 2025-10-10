Experts Reveal the Problem with Trump’s Middle East Solution That Could Tear Everything Apart

Donald Trump’s historic deal that promises to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of the final hostages held by Hamas has been met with global relief.

His 20-point peace plan achieved success in its initial ‘phase one’ aims, which also include the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops and the injection of humanitarian aid.

…

‘Trump’s own personal engagement, and the engagement of the country at the highest levels, I think absolutely was the game changing factor in why we’ve gotten to where we are,’ John Hannah, former national security adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, and a senior fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), told the Daily Mail

‘If we get no further than the implementation of this phase one I think it’s obviously a huge, huge accomplishment for the president. It offers us the possibility of getting towards stage two and starting to build something better in Gaza.’

He added: ‘There’s still an awful lot to be done to get to the rest of the 20 points in the plan. I think we’ve got try and be optimistic, and try and make sure as much of this plan succeeds as possible.

‘A peace framework for post-Hamas Gaza is going to be an even more difficult and complicated task but he [Trump] got this done pretty damn quick.’



…

‘There are some very difficult negotiating days ahead and I think they’re going to take quite a while,’ said Hannah.

‘If you told me six months I guess I could see us beginning to have heavy details worked out, and some beginning of implementation by then, but it’s hard to determine.’

‘It just depends on how many horses you put to this and how frequently you’re able to continue calling on the President of the United States to make a call when he when he has to.’ … Hannah said a challenge would be ‘figuring out who the monitors of disarmament are going to be, and who’s going to make up the international force that will take on any remnants of Hamas post war.’ Hamas will probably ‘fight tooth and nail’ to survive as some kind of force in Palestinian politics, he said. But he added: ‘We’ve now had two years of hell. This is the first moment in which you can at least envision there are real possibilities, real chances, to do something not only significant in Gaza on behalf of Israeli-Palestinian relations, but maybe more broadly and then onward and upward in the region.’

