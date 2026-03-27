Experts Warn of Growing Stockpile Vulnerability Among U.S. Allies, Despite Over 90% Iranian Missiles Intercepted

While more than 90 percent of Iranian missiles and drones have been intercepted by the United States, Israel, and allied forces, experts are reportedly warning that the cost of defense is quietly draining allied stockpiles across the region.

The vast majority of Iranian projectiles have been intercepted during the war, according to a report by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

…

While a surge of U.S. assets before the war helped absorb Iran’s opening artillery and continues executing high interception rates, Ari Cicurel, associate director of foreign policy at JINSA, told Fox News that focusing only on the percentage of interceptions fails to look at the bigger picture.

“Overall high missile and drone interception rates have been important, but only tell part of the story,” Cicurel said. “Iran came into this war with a deliberate plan to dismantle the architecture that makes those intercepts possible.”

“It has struck energy infrastructure to upset markets and used cluster munitions to achieve higher hit rates,” Cicurel, who is also the author of the JINSA report, added.

…