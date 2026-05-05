First Day of Project Freedom a “Tactical Success,” Analyst Says, but Can It Scale Up?

Day one of Project Freedom, the US military’s plan to get shipping moving again through the Strait of Hormuz, was a success, the top US commander in the Middle East says.

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Retired US Army Lieutenant Gen. Karen Gibson, speaking on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” called the first day of Project Freedom a “tactical success,” but said it must be measured against that pre-war flow of 120 vessels a day.

Iran just needs to continue to present a perception of risk to keep merchant traffic to small numbers, she said, essentially keeping Hormuz all but closed.

Read the full article on CNN.