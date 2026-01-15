Five Years Since Israel’s Shift to U.S. Central Command

Today marks the fifth anniversary of President Donald Trump’s January 15, 2021, decision to shift Israel from the area of responsibility of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) to that of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), as first recommended by JINSA in 2018. JINSA then raised it more intensely in 2020, believing it should be the next step following the Abraham Accords. As the Wall Street Journal recognized at the time, immediately after President Trump’s decision, JINSA was the only organization promoting this move.

In the five years since the move was formalized, it has borne enormous operational and strategic fruits, including ensuring closer military cooperation between the United States and Israel, between Israel and Arab countries, and among the United States, Israel and Arab countries. This has greatly advanced U.S. interests and reduced burdens on American forces. This move proved indispensable to regional security. It enabled in 2024-25, for instance, the extremely successful, coordinated multinational air defense of Israel against Iranian attacks and unprecedented U.S.-Israel battlefield cooperation against Iran’s nuclear program.

Please see below for quotes from retired U.S. and Israeli generals and admirals on the importance of this move:

U.S. Generals and Admirals on the CENTCOM Move’s Impact

Israeli Generals on the CENTCOM Move’s Impact