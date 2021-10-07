Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Meets JINSA Delegation

Manama, September 30 (BNA) Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa met with a delegation from the Jewish Institute for National Security. from America Favorite, Currently on a visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa stressed the importance of the close and distinguished alliance between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the friendly United States of America.

He pointed out the importance of enhancing mutual understanding to face existing challenges and open new horizons for peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

During the meeting, they discussed means of cooperation in the field of security and strategic studies, in addition to reviewing regional and international developments of common interest.

fairs.

Originally published in The Bahrain Center for Excellence