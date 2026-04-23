Former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command on the Future of the Iran War

JINSA Iran Policy Project Advisor VADM (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, joined Morning Edition on NPR to discuss the U.S. naval blockade on Iran and the future of U.S. policy on Iran.

VADM (ret.) Harward argued that the blockade has been “very successful” at preventing oil shipments from leaving Iran, which he described as the “lifeblood” of the regime. He further expanded on the strategic impact the blockade has on ongoing U.S.-Iranian negotiations, noting that it raises questions regarding whether the Islamic Republic can “endure the longer-term pain” of continued conflict with the United States.