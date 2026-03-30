Former Head of Israel’s National Security Council: The Americans Are Displaying a Highly Sophisticated Campaign

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, the former Director of Israel’s National Security Council, explained to Maariv why he thinks many people are underestimating the United States, even as its military might is on full display.

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Regarding the United States, he noted: “We act as if we understand Donald Trump. I don’t think we know him well enough. I have never studied him and therefore I have never relied on what he says or thinks.”

Amidror added, “The Americans have prepared a major campaign. The forces that the Americans brought are not for some quick action and then it is done. It is an advanced campaign that has stages, preparations, while they bring more capabilities. This is its power. This is the difference between the United States and other countries in the world.”

In addition, he emphasized, “The Americans, like a real superpower, are preparing options. I’m sure there’s an American planning group that’s working on an operation to open the Strait of Hormuz, there’s an American planning group that’s working on the takeover of Kharg Island, there’s a planning group that’s working on extracting uranium. They’ll come to the president, he’ll look at the plans, and the plan that seems most promising to him, he will select.”

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Read the full article in Maariv.