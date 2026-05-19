Former Israeli National Security Advisor: The Iranians Are Losing the Strategic Game of Chess

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, a distinguished fellow at the D.C.-based JINSA think tank and the former head of Israel’s National Security Council, shed light on the president’s decision to postpone striking Iran.

MajGen (ret.) Amidror assessed that it makes “little difference whether President Trump did, or did not, decide to postpone an imminent attack.” What matters, he said, “is whether the Trump administration is willing to go to war again if it does not get what it considers necessary.” According to MajGen (ret.) Amidror, the United States has made clear its objective: “dismantling the Iranian nuclear array.”

He continued, “the chess pieces are already laid out on the table. The Americans still have flexibility to bring forces from all sorts of directions, but the Iranians are very inflexible in what they can do: they can launch some missiles, and that is it.”

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Read the original article in Maariv.