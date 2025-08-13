French-drafted UNIFIL Resolution Could Shield Hezbollah as US Stays Silent

The U.S. may allow a controversial draft United Nations Security Council resolution to pass that some critics say would help Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror organization.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) mandate is up for renewal at the end of August, and the French-authored text would buy the mission another year while also not giving a firm termination date, according to a draft obtained by Fox News Digital. However, it states that the ultimate goal is to have “the Lebanese government [be] the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon” as long as it “fully controls all Lebanese territory.”

…

“A senior policy analyst for the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) has voiced concern about renewing UNIFIL’s mandate and called on the U.S. to veto it.” “UNIFIL has proven, over the course of decades, its failure to achieve any semblance of its stated purpose. UNIFIL was created in 1978, during the chaotic Lebanese Civil War, to try to stabilize Lebanon and prevent broader spillover,” Yoni Tobin pointed out in an op-ed originally published by the Algemeiner. He also noted that UNIFIL has not acted against Hezbollah’s building up its arsenal despite being given the green light to do so.”

…

Read the full piece in the Fox News Digital.