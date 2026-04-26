Former Senior U.S. Official: President Trump Prioritizing America’s Long-Term National Security

JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah joined LiveNOW from Fox on April 26 to discuss what may come next in the Iran war after President Donald Trump ordered his negotiation team to cancel scheduled talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Hannah, who formerly served as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of State and as National Security Advisor to the U.S. Vice President, stated, “I think the Iranian expectation has been proven wrong” that President Trump would rush to a hasty deal with the regime.

Instead, Hannah commented that despite facing “enormous pressure on the global economy” and “midterms in which, if he loses even one of the chambers of Congress, he’s almost certainly looking at an an impeachment,” nonetheless “the president seems to be saying, ‘I don’t care about that, this is about much bigger issues: the long-term national security of the United States’ is at stake.”