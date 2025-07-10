Read the full piece in The Hill.
Gaza Ceasefire Push Tests Trump-Netanyahu Bond
President Trump’s push for a ceasefire in Gaza is testing his bond with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was on full display this week during the Israeli leader’s third visit to Washington this year.
Even when Trump and Netanyahu have diverged in private, they have usually remained publicly in lockstep — apart from Trump dropping an f-bomb last month during the shaky start of the Israel-Iran ceasefire.
John Hannah, senior fellow with the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, noted that Netanyahu endorsed Trump’s earlier plan to try to relocate Palestinians out of Gaza and suggested the U.S. and Israel were working with other countries to see who could absorb this population.
“That seems to be back in play as part of any potential end to this war, which I thought was an interesting detail,” he said.
Hannah also noted Trump’s deference to Netanyahu when asked about a potential Palestinian state — which Netanyahu described as an administrative region where Israel maintains security control. That vision clashes with the demands of Arab states and some European partners.