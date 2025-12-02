Gaza Ceasefire Violations and Hostages Remaining Trackers

Since Israel and Hamas agreed to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October 2025, Hamas terrorists have frequently violated the terms of the agreement. By continuing to hold hostage bodies captive, crossing the Israeli-controlled Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, and ambushing Israeli troops, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups continue to endanger President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

As the United States, Israel, and other partner nations look to foster a stable and secure Gaza, JINSA has released charts and tables tracking repeated ceasefire violations and the remaining hostages in Gaza and will regularly update them.



