Watch Webinar – Gaza War Update 6/20/24

JINSA hosted a situational update covering developments in Israel’s war against Iran’s proxies, including Hezbollah, which launched more than 300 rockets and drones between June 12-13, with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror and JINSA’s Julian and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish. The discussion was moderated by JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal.