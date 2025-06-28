JINSA Distinguished Fellow Gen (ret.) Charles Wald on NewsNation Live (6.28.25)

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Gen Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), former Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command, appeared on NewsNation to discuss the Israel-Iran ceasefire and his views on what repercussions Iran should face if it violates the ceasefire.

General Wald also provided his assessment of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, arguing the strikes likely set back Iran’s nuclear program significantly.