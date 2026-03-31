Ground Game

The Marines are arriving. The 82nd Airborne is next. And Washington still has not decided what it is doing.

The options on the table now include striking Iran’s main oil terminal, seizing a disputed Gulf island, or reopening Hormuz by force. Meanwhile, a parallel diplomatic track is opening in Islamabad, and Vice President JD Vance may be heading to Pakistan or Turkey to meet Iranian officials. Iran is communicating through intermediaries. Iran is also still fighting.

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The numbers behind that frustration are stark. According to an analysis by JINSA (Jewish Institute for National Security of America), Bahrain may have expended up to 87 percent of its Patriot interceptor stocks. Kuwait and the UAE have burned through roughly 75 percent each. Yet the Trump administration is reportedly stonewalling Gulf requests to replenish supplies, even as the Americans fire $4 million interceptors against $20,000 Iranian drones.

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